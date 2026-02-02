HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump announces trade deal with India, cuts tariffs

Mon, 02 February 2026
23:00
The United States and India have agreed to a trade deal, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announcing a cut in reciprocal tariffs and deeper economic cooperation.

Trump said the US will reduce its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, under the new agreement, in a bid to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump described Modi as 'one of my greatest friends' and said the deal includes commitments by India to reduce its own tariffs and non-tariff barriers, and to buy more American goods, particularly in energy, technology and agriculture.

The announcement also referenced India's potential shift away from Russian oil purchases, part of broader discussions that touched on geopolitical issues including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The agreement marks a significant development in US-India economic relations amid ongoing negotiations over trade and tariff barriers that have dominated interactions between the two countries.  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump speaks to Modi, stay tuned: US envoy
Fuel switch moves to 'cut off', Air India grounds jet
Fuel switch moves to 'cut off', Air India grounds jet

Air India grounded a Boeing 787-8 after a pilot reported a potential fuel control switch defect. The incident occurs amidst an ongoing investigation into the airline's Dreamliner crash last June.

Speech blocked as Gen Naravane book indicts Modi: Rahul
Speech blocked as Gen Naravane book indicts Modi: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges he was prevented from quoting from former army chief MM Naravane's book in Parliament, claiming it criticizes PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's handling of the 2020 conflict with China.

Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha
Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha

General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir has triggered a controversy by revealing behind-the-scenes decision-making during the 2020 India-China standoff in Ladakh. Its candid account of military and political responses at a critical moment...

'Angry' Mamata storms out of CEC meet, slams poll panel
'Angry' Mamata storms out of CEC meet, slams poll panel

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with families affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, met with the Chief Election Commissioner to voice their concerns and demand a halt to the revision process.

