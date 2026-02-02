HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Dalai Lama wins his first Grammy

Mon, 02 February 2026
The Dalai Lama won his first Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, beating out Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson -- yes, you read that correctly. Accepting on behalf of the project, Rufus Wainwright joked, "I am not the Dalai Lama," adding that it was "a privilege to participate." 

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday, kicking off with high spirits and a string of back-to-back, history-making moments.

"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters won Best Song Written for Visual Media during the Premiere Ceremony, marking the first time a K-pop act has won a Grammy. The songwriters delivered their acceptance speech in both English and Korean, underscoring the track's bilingual appeal. 

The Best Music Film went to Music for John Williams, giving Steven Spielberg his first Grammy and officially making him an EGOT one of the rare artists to hold an Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar.

