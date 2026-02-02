HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sustaining 7-8% growth govt's top priority: FM

Mon, 02 February 2026
13:16
Sustaining a 7-8 per cent economic growth is the government's top priority, as it will benefit all citizens and create more jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. 

In an interaction with college students from different regions of the country on Sunday, after the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman said if economic growth is good, its fruits will reach all citizens. 

"And that is why growth is the primary priority. Sustain it at that level, the world's-fastest growing economy, we need to be at that level of 7 per cent, 8 per cent growth. So everything that I do will have to be for sustaining that growth," the minister said. 

She said economic growth create jobs, bring more people into workforce and more productivity. Sitharaman further said employers are increasingly recognising the value women bring to the workforce due to their efficiency and precision. This is reflected in the rising number of women in semi-skilled roles. 

However, there remains concern about the limited representation of women in boardrooms, she said, adding that more women need to rise to leadership positions to influence decision-making and serve as role models for others. -- PTI

