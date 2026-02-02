'Sunetra must've gone to Raj Bhavan day after funeral'

10:30





In an editorial, Saamana said that the State did not gain its first woman Deputy CM by "individual administrative merit", but rather by the political manoeuvres of the higher authorities, just days after the funeral of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. It added that the public has mixed reactions to the same.





"Maharashtra had not even recovered from the shock of Ajit Pawar's demise when Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis's political manoeuvres delivered a second shock. Before the ashes of Ajit Pawar's funeral pyre could even cool, Sunetra Ajit Pawar took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Public sentiment on this has been mixed. Some expressed that Maharashtra has gained its first female Deputy Chief Minister, but this post was not earned through individual administrative merit; thus, the question of who orchestrated this event remains before all of Maharashtra," the editorial read.





Quoting NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule, who said they had no information about the decision, Samaana questioned Sunetra Pawar for not informing the family before taking the oath. Calling it a low in politics, Samaana attributed it to the BJP leadership.





"Sharad Pawar responded calmly, stating, "I have no information regarding Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in. Her party is independent, and after Ajit Pawar, people like Patel and Tatkare are handling the reins." Supriya Sule gave a similar reaction. This means Sunetra Pawar reached Mumbai with her two sons the very next day and headed to Raj Bhavan to take the oath without letting the family catch a whiff of it. In Ajit Pawar's own words, "Politics has currently become extremely low," and the architects of this politics are the current BJP leadership," Samaana accused. "The BJP leadership is the mastermind behind this politics









The editorial said that the swearing-in ceremony "does not fit within the framework of Hindutva", given that the ceremony was held during the mourning period in the Pawar family. Samaana questioned the haste in making the decision, despite the inevitable leadership vacuum in both the party and the state. -- ANI

