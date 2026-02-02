Stock markets rebound over 1% on value buying

19:55

Stock markets rebounded on Monday with benchmark Sensex jumping by 943 points on value buying in blue-chip oil & gas, banking and auto shares after facing a massive drubbing on the Budget day.





The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 943.52 points or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 81,666.46.





During the day, it surged 1,009.31 points or 1.25 per cent to a high of 81,732.25.





The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 262.95 points or 1.06 per cent to end at 25,088.40.





During the day, it advanced 282.65 points or 1.13 per cent to 25,108.10.





Value buying after a sharp correction on Budget day and a steep decline in global crude oil prices helped key indices recover, experts said.