HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets rebound over 1% on value buying

Mon, 02 February 2026
Share:
19:55
image
Stock markets rebounded on Monday with benchmark Sensex jumping by 943 points on value buying in blue-chip oil & gas, banking and auto shares after facing a massive drubbing on the Budget day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 943.52 points or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 81,666.46.

During the day, it surged 1,009.31 points or 1.25 per cent to a high of 81,732.25.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 262.95 points or 1.06 per cent to end at 25,088.40.

During the day, it advanced 282.65 points or 1.13 per cent to 25,108.10. 

Value buying after a sharp correction on Budget day and a steep decline in global crude oil prices helped key indices recover, experts said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pilot reports likely defect in Dreamliner fuel switch
LIVE! Pilot reports likely defect in Dreamliner fuel switch

LS erupts as Rahul cites ex-Army chief on China clash
LS erupts as Rahul cites ex-Army chief on China clash

Rahul Gandhi said he never wanted to speak on the particular issue, but decided to do so after BJP's Surya questioned the patriotism of the Congress party. Singh maintained that the book had not been published.

Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha
Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha

General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir has triggered a controversy by revealing behind-the-scenes decision-making during the 2020 India-China standoff in Ladakh. Its candid account of military and political responses at a critical moment...

Video shows female BLA fighter in clash with Pak forces
Video shows female BLA fighter in clash with Pak forces

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released videos and images highlighting the involvement of female fighters in its ongoing campaign in Balochistan.

Prez rule to end soon? BJP summons Manipur MLAs to Delhi
Prez rule to end soon? BJP summons Manipur MLAs to Delhi

Manipur MLAs from NDA arrive in Delhi to discuss government formation with BJP leaders as President's rule nears expiry. Key issues include Kuki MLAs' demands and the possibility of extending President's rule.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO