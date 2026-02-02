Son abducted, Pak father files FIR against Jinn

18:17

In a bizarre incident, police in Pakistan's Rawalpindi district have registered a case of abduction against a 'jinn' (supernatural spirit) following the disappearance of a minor boy, ARY News reported on Sunday.





According to ARY News, the incident took place in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where an 11-year-old boy went missing from his home on January 21.





When the boy did not return home after 10 days, his father filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Taxila Police Station.





ARY News further reported that in the FIR, the complainant alleged that jinns forced his son to run away. The bizarre account further mentioned that the father claimed this was not an isolated incident. He stated that the supernatural entities had 'abducted' his son several times in the past.





As per ARY news, the plaintiff said that while his son had been abducted by jinns several times earlier, the boy would always return home after a short period of time.





The father said that this time, 10 days had passed and the son had not returned, which resulted in him formally accusing the supernatural spirits of kidnapping the child.





ARY News reported that this is not the first time such a claim has been reported in Pakistan's legal system.





Previously, in Lahore, a mother had lodged a case against Jinns with regard to the disappearance of her married daughter, a matter which even reached the courts.





According to a report in September by the news outlet Dawn, a special investigation team of Lahore police was desperately trying to resolve the six-year-old kidnapping case of a woman who is believed to have been abducted by a jinn.





Headed by Lahore Investigation DIG Zeeshan Raza, the team was formed on the directions of the Lahore high court Chief Justice Aalia Neelam to take up the task of recovering the missing woman. -- ANI