Son abducted, Pak father files FIR against Jinn

Mon, 02 February 2026
18:17
In a bizarre incident, police in Pakistan's Rawalpindi district have registered a case of abduction against a 'jinn' (supernatural spirit) following the disappearance of a minor boy, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to ARY News, the incident took place in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where an 11-year-old boy went missing from his home on January 21.

When the boy did not return home after 10 days, his father filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Taxila Police Station.

ARY News further reported that in the FIR, the complainant alleged that jinns forced his son to run away. The bizarre account further mentioned that the father claimed this was not an isolated incident. He stated that the supernatural entities had 'abducted' his son several times in the past.

As per ARY news, the plaintiff said that while his son had been abducted by jinns several times earlier, the boy would always return home after a short period of time.

The father said that this time, 10 days had passed and the son had not returned, which resulted in him formally accusing the supernatural spirits of kidnapping the child.

ARY News reported that this is not the first time such a claim has been reported in Pakistan's legal system.

Previously, in Lahore, a mother had lodged a case against Jinns with regard to the disappearance of her married daughter, a matter which even reached the courts.

According to a report in September by the news outlet Dawn, a special investigation team of Lahore police was desperately trying to resolve the six-year-old kidnapping case of a woman who is believed to have been abducted by a jinn.

Headed by Lahore Investigation DIG Zeeshan Raza, the team was formed on the directions of the Lahore high court Chief Justice Aalia Neelam to take up the task of recovering the missing woman.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul undermined Parliament's dignity: BJP
LIVE! Rahul undermined Parliament's dignity: BJP

Huge uproar in LS as Rahul cites Naravane's China memoir
Huge uproar in LS as Rahul cites Naravane's China memoir

Rahul Gandhi said he never wanted to speak on the particular issue, but decided to do so after BJP's Surya questioned the patriotism of the Congress party. Singh maintained that the book had not been published.

Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha
Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha

General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir has triggered a controversy by revealing behind-the-scenes decision-making during the 2020 India-China standoff in Ladakh. Its candid account of military and political responses at a critical moment...

Video shows female BLA fighter in clash with Pak forces
Video shows female BLA fighter in clash with Pak forces

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released videos and images highlighting the involvement of female fighters in its ongoing campaign in Balochistan.

Prez rule to end soon? BJP summons Manipur MLAs to Delhi
Prez rule to end soon? BJP summons Manipur MLAs to Delhi

Manipur MLAs from NDA arrive in Delhi to discuss government formation with BJP leaders as President's rule nears expiry. Key issues include Kuki MLAs' demands and the possibility of extending President's rule.

