Follow Rediff on:      
Rupee rises 44 paise to close at 91.49 against US dollar

Mon, 02 February 2026
21:29
The rupee gained 44 paise to close at 91.49 against the US dollar on Monday, a day after the Union Budget 2026-27 was presented, largely as crude oil prices retreated from their elevated levels.

Forex traders said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seemed to be defending the 92 per dollar level with a lot of resolve.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 91.95 against the US dollar, then gained some ground to touch an intraday high of 91.45 and a low of 91.95 against the greenback.

At the end of the trading session on Monday, the rupee was quoted at 91.49 against the greenback, registering a gain of 44 paise from its previous close. 

