HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Raut demands judicial probe into Ajit Pawar's death

Mon, 02 February 2026
Share:
19:49
image
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Participating in the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Upper House, Raut said Pawar, who was investigated in an alleged Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam in Maharashtra, was 'no longer tainted' once he became a partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On January 15, Pawar gave a statement that the BJP embezzled a lot of money in the scam, and days later, he died in a horrific air crash, Raut said. 

"There should be an investigation. There should be an independent judicial inquiry," he demanded.

Pawar was a big leader of Maharashtra, and he died in an unfortunate manner, Raut said, adding, "We are still in shock today as to how it happened."

Pawar, who was the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and NCP president, along with four others, were killed on January 28 when an aircraft carrying them crashed near the Baramati airport in Pune district.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pilot reports likely defect in Dreamliner fuel switch
LIVE! Pilot reports likely defect in Dreamliner fuel switch

LS erupts as Rahul cites ex-Army chief on China clash
LS erupts as Rahul cites ex-Army chief on China clash

Rahul Gandhi said he never wanted to speak on the particular issue, but decided to do so after BJP's Surya questioned the patriotism of the Congress party. Singh maintained that the book had not been published.

Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha
Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha

General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir has triggered a controversy by revealing behind-the-scenes decision-making during the 2020 India-China standoff in Ladakh. Its candid account of military and political responses at a critical moment...

Video shows female BLA fighter in clash with Pak forces
Video shows female BLA fighter in clash with Pak forces

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released videos and images highlighting the involvement of female fighters in its ongoing campaign in Balochistan.

Prez rule to end soon? BJP summons Manipur MLAs to Delhi
Prez rule to end soon? BJP summons Manipur MLAs to Delhi

Manipur MLAs from NDA arrive in Delhi to discuss government formation with BJP leaders as President's rule nears expiry. Key issues include Kuki MLAs' demands and the possibility of extending President's rule.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO