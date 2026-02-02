HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Ours will be the greatest': Trump shares India Gate photo

Mon, 02 February 2026
21:32
Describing the India Gate in New Delhi as 'India's beautiful Triumphal Arch', United States President Donald Trump said a similar monument in America will be 'the greatest of them all'.

The 42 metre high India Gate, an 'Arc-de-Triomphe', honours the memory of the 70,000 Indian soldiers who were killed fighting for the British Army during World War I and the Third Anglo-Afghan War. 

'India's beautiful Triumphal Arch. Ours will be the greatest of them all!' Trump said in a post on Truth Social, posting a photograph of the iconic Indian monument.

While talking to reporters onboard Air Force One over the weekend, Trump had said that his administration is considering building an arc, similar to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. 

"For 200 years, they wanted to build an arc. They have 57 cities throughout the world that have them. We're the only major city, Washington, DC, that doesn't," he said, adding that the arc that will be built in Washington 'will be the most beautiful in the world'.

Trump said he is setting up a committee for the construction of the arc. 

"I'd like it to be the biggest one of all. We're the biggest, most powerful nation. I'd like it to be the biggest one.the arc, I think it's going to be great. We're just setting up a committee now," he said.  -- PTI

