NDA Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday

In such parliamentary party meetings, Modi normally covers political and governance issues, at times touching on the government's agenda in Parliament. He often offers talking points to the MPs to be raised in public, especially in their constituencies. PTI

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the ruling coalition will huddle for a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party here at the Parliament House complex on Tuesday. MPs belonging to the BJP, TDP, JD(U), LJP (R), Shiv Sena, JD(S) and other constituents of the NDA will attend the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the lawmakers on a host of issues at the meeting, sources said.