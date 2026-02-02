HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Markets recover after Budget day bloodbath; Sensex rises 900+ points

Mon, 02 February 2026
16:15
 Indian stock indices recovered on Monday, though not entirely, after the Budget day nosedive, partly due to value buying and weakening global crude oil prices.

Sensex closed the session at 81,666.46 points, up 943.52 points or 1.17 per cent, while Nifty closed at 25,088.40 points, up 262.95 points or 1.06 per cent.

On Budget day, Sensex closed at 80,722.94 points, down 1,843.43 points or 2.23 per cent, while Nifty closed at 24,825.45 points, down 593.45 points or 2.33 per cent. 

Market sentiment turned sharply negative during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, particularly after the proposal to increase the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on Futures and Options, which triggered aggressive selling across the market yesterday. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Huge uproar in LS as Rahul cites Naravane's China memoir
Rahul Gandhi said he never wanted to speak on the particular issue, but decided to do so after BJP's Surya questioned the patriotism of the Congress party. Singh maintained that the book had not been published.

LIVE! Govt misusing rules to silence Rahul: Cong on Naravane row
Mamata vs Delhi Police ahead of CEC meet over SIR
Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal.

Which party was to merge with who?: Tatkare on NCP merger
NCP MP Sunil Tatkare's remarks came amid the suspense over a merger of the two NCP factions

Grammy for Dalai Lama makes China see red. Here's why
China reacts: 'He is a political exile committed to anti-Chinese separatist activity under the disguise of religion.'

