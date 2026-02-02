Markets recover after Budget day bloodbath; Sensex rises 900+ points

16:15





Sensex closed the session at 81,666.46 points, up 943.52 points or 1.17 per cent, while Nifty closed at 25,088.40 points, up 262.95 points or 1.06 per cent.





On Budget day, Sensex closed at 80,722.94 points, down 1,843.43 points or 2.23 per cent, while Nifty closed at 24,825.45 points, down 593.45 points or 2.33 per cent.





Market sentiment turned sharply negative during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, particularly after the proposal to increase the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on Futures and Options, which triggered aggressive selling across the market yesterday. -- ANI

Indian stock indices recovered on Monday, though not entirely, after the Budget day nosedive, partly due to value buying and weakening global crude oil prices.