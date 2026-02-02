HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mamata, 'SIR-affected' families meet CEC in Delhi

Mon, 02 February 2026
17:34
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi along with 'SIR-affected' families and party leaders.

Last week, CEC Kumar had given time to Banerjee for a meeting on Monday. Banerjee, who reached the national capital on Sunday, is being accompanied by Trinamool MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, who is also an advocate.

Addressing reporters earlier in the day, Banerjee said that people from Bengal had come to raise their issues with the Election Commission, but they were being 'threatened'.

She also questioned the heavy police deployment outside the Banga Bhawan premises in New Delhi.

Around 50 families impacted by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal have been brought to the national capital, sources said.   -- PTI

