Learjet plane crash probe in 'final stages', says AAIB

The site of the Learjet crash that killed Ajit Pawar and four others





The aeroplane crash at Baramati on January 28, in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died, also involved a Learjet 45 plane owned by VSR Ventures. Since the Baramati plane crash, questions have been raised about the delay by the AAIB in publishing its final report into the September 2023 accident, involving the company's plane of a similar model.





Against this backdrop, AAIB said the investigation team has analysed all evidence and other documents related to that accident. "The investigation is in the final stages. The investigation team is trying their best to finalise the report on top priority," the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said in a statement.





On September 14, 2023, the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-DBL) met with an accident at Mumbai airport. "The aircraft had earlier taken off from Visakhapatnam airport, and while landing at Mumbai airport, the aircraft continuously drifted to the right of the Runway 27 and crash landed at the shoulder of the intersection of Taxiway W and N," the bureau said.





According to AAIB, the investigation team prepared a detailed preliminary report on the accident, which included the initial outcome of the flight recorders and published the report on its website. There were eight people onboard, including 2 crew members, in that aircraft. "The co-pilot suffered serious injury, whereas the PIC (Pilot In Command) and 6 passengers suffered minor injuries. The co-pilot could not be interviewed for a long time since he was in bad shape. The aircraft was destroyed during the accident," the statement said.





Meanwhile, it is probing the VSR Ventures' Learjet 45 aircraft crash near the Baramati airstrip on January 28. "The investigation is progressing expeditiously, and the Black Box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered," the civil aviation ministry said on January 29. PTI

