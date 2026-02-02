Lady Gaga takes home Grammy for 'Mayhem'

10:13





When Gaga walked on stage to accept the award, she appeared visibly emotional. During her acceptance speech, she expressed how "honored" she was to stand among so many artists and shared how she started making music as a child. She also mentioned that she still has to "pinch herself" every time she's at the Grammys. The pop star also spoke about her partner, Michael, and said that he is by her side "every single day." -- ANI

Lady Gaga has been delighting fans around the world for years, and now she has one more big reason to celebrate. The pop star won the 2026 Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her latest record, "Mayhem." Gaga beat strong nominees in the category, which included Justin Bieber for "Swag", Miley Cyrus for "Something Beautiful," Teddy Swims for "I've Tried Everything but Therapy" (Part 2), and last year's winner, Sabrina Carpenter, for "Man's Best Friend."