Grammy 2026: Anoushka Shankar's 'Daybreak' loses to Bad Bunny

11:37





One of the key categories was Best Global Music Performance, where Indian-origin musician and composer Anoushka Shankar was nominated for her song "Daybreak," which featured Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar.





However, Shankar lost the award to global star Bad Bunny, who won for his track "EoO." Other nominees in the category included Ciro Hurtado, Angelique Kidjo, Yeisy Rojas, and Shakti. Ahead of the ceremony, Anoushka Shankar took to her Instagram account to share a message about her nominations and why she chose not to attend the event this year. -- ANI

The 2026 Grammy Awards began with the Premiere Ceremony in Los Angeles early Monday morning. Before the main TV show, the Recording Academy presented 86 awards across various categories.