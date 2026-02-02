HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt's overreaction paralysed Lok Sabha: Tharoor

Mon, 02 February 2026
Share:
20:50
image
Amid a row over Rahul Gandhi seeking to quote from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army chief M M Naravane in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday alleged that the government's 'overreaction' has paralysed the House and asked why it is afraid of a discussion.

A row erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from the 'memoir' of former Army chief General M M Naravane (retd) on the 2020 India-China conflict, but faced strong opposition from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Bharatiya Janata Party members who accused the Congress leader of misleading the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but he did not relent, and several opposition leaders also rallied behind him.

The House was adjourned twice and later for the day amid uproar as heated exchanges took place between the treasury and opposition benches.

Asked about the row, Tharoor said, "I think there was an overreaction from the government side because as far as I understood, what Rahul ji wished to raise was a matter that is already in the public domain. He was basing himself on a published article in the Caravan magazine, which quotes a memoir by General Naravane that is still unpublished."

"So the government, instead of objecting to the fact that the book has not been published, should have let him speak because, in any case, the magazine is publicly available. Anyone can read the same article that Rahul ji has read. I have just read it myself; others are reading it now," he said.

It seems the overreaction of the government has needlessly paralysed the House, Tharoor alleged.

"To my mind, it would have been healthy for Parliament to have allowed the discussion to proceed, which is what Parliament is for," the former Union minister said.

On the BJP MPs' charge that India lost territory to China during Jawaharlal Nehru's government, Tharoor said the most important thing is what Congress did during Nehru's time, which was to conduct debates in Parliament.

"Every single day when the 1962 war was going on in November, there was a debate in Parliament. There was no whip. Even government MPs were able to criticise the government and Nehru. During the 1965 war or 1971 war, there were Parliament sessions going on," the Thiruvananthapuram MP pointed out.

Parliament was always briefed, and the nation was taken into confidence, he asked.

"Why do we have a government that is afraid of discussion? It is really a pity. The government should not have reacted in this way and should have allowed a discussion...Have a full discussion on China; the foreign minister, the defence minister...let them all speak. Don't have a situation where everything is brushed under the carpet," Tharoor said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pilot reports likely defect in Dreamliner fuel switch
LIVE! Pilot reports likely defect in Dreamliner fuel switch

Speech blocked as Gen Naravane book indicts Modi: Rahul
Speech blocked as Gen Naravane book indicts Modi: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges he was prevented from quoting from former army chief MM Naravane's book in Parliament, claiming it criticizes PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's handling of the 2020 conflict with China.

Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha
Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha

General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir has triggered a controversy by revealing behind-the-scenes decision-making during the 2020 India-China standoff in Ladakh. Its candid account of military and political responses at a critical moment...

'Angry' Mamata storms out of CEC meet, slams poll panel
'Angry' Mamata storms out of CEC meet, slams poll panel

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with families affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, met with the Chief Election Commissioner to voice their concerns and demand a halt to the revision process.

Man kills 6-yr-old daughter to contest panchayat polls
Man kills 6-yr-old daughter to contest panchayat polls

A man from Maharashtra, aspiring to contest local body elections, allegedly killed his six-year-old daughter by throwing her into a canal in Telangana to circumvent rules regarding the number of children allowed for candidates.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO