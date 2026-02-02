Gold futures rebound to Rs 1.48 lakh/10g after early slump

16:25





Later, the metal rebounded strongly, erasing all of its losses to trade higher by Rs 259, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 1,48,012 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,501 lots.

Gold prices recovered to Rs 1.48 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Monday after an early sharp fall that triggered the lower circuit level, while silver extended losses to witness heavy selling for the third consecutive day. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery opened on a weak note and plunged Rs 10,688, or 7.2 per cent, to hit a low of Rs 1,37,065 per 10 grams during early trade.