Follow Rediff on:      
Dense fog envelops Delhi, AQI 188

Mon, 02 February 2026
09:54
Delhi woke up to dense fog and slightly improved air quality on Monday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling in the 'moderate' category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility dropped to 100 metres at both Palam and Safdarjung in the early hours. 

The average AQI settled at 188. The air quality was 'moderate ' at 21 stations while it was 'poor' at 16 stations. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Sameer app, AQI data for three stations was not immediately available.

Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 116, the lowest amongst all the stations. According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. -- PTI

