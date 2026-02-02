Cong MP moves adjournment motion in LS to discuss PM'sreference in Epstein files

11:04





References to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2017 visit to Israel were made in an email purportedly part of the recent 'Epstein Files' documents released by the US government on January 30, 2026.





The Ministry of External Affairs has rubbished the references as "trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal".





In the adjournment motion, Manickam Tagore expressed concern over PM Modi's diplomatic engagement mentioned in Epstein's mail, stating that it directly impacts India's international image, moral standing, and constitutional credibility.





"An email dated 9 July 2017, allegedly written by Epstein, refers to meetings involving Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the US President, and a subsequent official visit to Israel. These claims are now circulating globally, raising serious questions and speculation. This House cannot remain silent when such issues are being debated internationally, and the Government has not provided a clear, categorical, and authoritative explanation," Manickam Tagore said in the adjournment motion.





"I seek answers from the Prime Minister: Has the Government verified the authenticity of the communications attributed to Jeffrey Epstein that reference Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji? Did Jeffrey Epstein, directly or indirectly, ever interact with Prime Minister Modi or the Government of India? Was any advice, briefing, facilitation, or informal consultation sought from individuals associated with Epstein before Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's meeting with the US President in June 2017 or his official visit to Israel in July 2017?" he asked.





"What does the phrase allegedly attributed to Epstein, 'It worked, ' refer to, and why has the Government not clarified this matter despite widespread international discussion?" he added. Earlier, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal strongly dismissed with contempt the references made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. -- ANI

