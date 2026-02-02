HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
'Budget provides nothing for southern states'

Mon, 02 February 2026
Congress leader DK Suresh criticised the Union Budget for 2026-2027, alleging that the fiscal plan provides no new roadmap for southern states, declaring that the budget offers "nothing" at all to the people. 

The Congress leader also claimed that the Union Budget has provided nothing for the Kannada community, asserting that the community continues to face persistent "tax injustice" under the current fiscal policies.

He further claimed that, despite appeals from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for Bengaluru's development, the budget has allocated nothing for the city. 

The Congress leader asserted that the youth, farmers, and women have not been taken into account in the budget, claiming their needs were entirely overlooked. 

"There is nothing in this budget. There is no thought about the youth, farmers, and women of the country. Even though Kannadigas are facing tax injustice, nothing has been given. There is no new plan for any state in South India. We have asked for an account of Kannadigas' tax money, but nothing has been accounted for. The CM and DCM have made many appeals for the development of Bangalore, but nothing has been given," Suresh told reporters. 

This statement comes in the wake of the government's acceptance of the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations to maintain the vertical share of devolution at 41 per cent. During the Union Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has accepted these recommendations and has allocated Rs1.4 lakh crore to states for FY 2026-27 under the Finance Commission grants. -- PTI

