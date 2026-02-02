HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Budget FY27 shows commitment to macro stability: Fitch

Mon, 02 February 2026
India's budget demonstrates the ongoing commitment to maintaining macro stability through a gradual path of government debt reduction balanced against a still-robust capex program to enhance growth prospects, Fitch Ratings said on Monday. 

While the budget did not flag specific large-scale reform announcements, Fitch said it expects more reforms to be forthcoming, particularly on the deregulation agenda. Strong GDP growth is driving positive momentum in several of India's sovereign credit metrics and if sustained, could improve the credit profile over time, even as lingering fiscal challenges remain, it said. 

Building on recent reform momentum should help accelerate private investment and give greater upside and resilience to India's potential growth, Fitch added. It said fiscal consolidation is set to be very modest with fiscal deficit target at 4.3 per cent of GDP in FY27, just a touch below 4.4 per cent in FY26. 

"The slowing pace of consolidation is in line with our view that further progress on deficit reduction is becoming more difficult without compromising more on GDP growth," Fitch said. The government opted to keep capex spending relatively stable at 3.1 per cent of FY27 GDP rather than pursue a greater degree of consolidation. This likely reflects an effort to offset lagging private investment. 

"India's budget demonstrates the ongoing commitment to maintaining macro stability through a gradual path of government debt reduction balanced against a still-robust capex program to enhance growth prospects," Fitch Ratings Director and Primary Sovereign Analyst Jeremy Zook said in a note. Fitch forecasts FY27 growth at 6.4 per cent. The continued emphasis on capex spending should be supportive of both near and medium-term prospects. -- PTI

Budget FY27 shows commitment to macro stability: Fitch
