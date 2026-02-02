HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LIVE! The Dalai Lama wins his first Grammy
India will travel to Sri Lanka despite Pakistan boycott
Despite Pakistan deciding to boycott their group stage T20 World Cup clash against India on February 15, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources have said that that the Men in Blue will travel to Sri Lanka for the match as...

'Pakistan are going to suffer'
Former India cricketer Madan Lal said that the Pakistan Cricket Board are not doing the right thing at the moment and will suffer the consequences, after Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World...

Earthquake of 4.6-magnitude jolts Kashmir
There were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake so far, the officials said.

'Buying Opportunity, Not A Regret Opportunity'
'For those in for the long haul, this is a God-given opportunity.''Your market is falling despite strong fundamentals, and such a clear roadmap has been announced.'

