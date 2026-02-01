HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets fluctuate in narrow range ahead of budget

Sun, 01 February 2026
Share:
10:03
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fluctuated in a narrow range in early trade on Sunday ahead of the Budget 2026-27 presentation.
 
After opening the day on a positive note, the 30-share BSE Sensex later fluctuated and quoted 13 points up at 82,282.82. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 7.90 points to 25,312.75 after opening marginally higher.
 
The Union Budget for 2026-27 will be presented in Parliament later in the day.
 
From the 30 Sensex firms, Sun Pharma climbed nearly 3 per cent after the firm posted a 16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,369 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by growth across business segments.
 
Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, NTPC and HDFC Bank were among the other major gainers.
 
However, Infosys, Tata Steel, Eternal and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.
 
"Markets are likely to remain highly volatile, with sharp moves possible in either direction depending on key announcements around fiscal policy, capex push, sector-specific incentives, and the fiscal deficit target (expected around 4.34.4 per cent of GDP for FY27)," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.
 
Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,251.37 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
 
Asian markets are closed on Sunday due to holidays.
 
US markets ended lower on Friday.
 
On Friday, the Sensex declined 296.59 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,269.78. The Nifty dropped 98.25 points or 0.39 per cent to end at 25,320.65. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stock markets fluctuate in narrow range ahead of budget
LIVE! Stock markets fluctuate in narrow range ahead of budget

Budget 2026: Key numbers to be watched
Budget 2026: Key numbers to be watched

Here are the key numbers to watch out for in the Union Budget for 2025-26:

India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran: Trump
India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran: Trump

The Indian government has not yet responded to Trump's comments yet.

'Budget Likely To Be Non-Event For Markets'
'Budget Likely To Be Non-Event For Markets'

'When markets go into a budget with excessive optimism, the risk of disappointment is higher.'

6 Facts About The Budget You Didn't Know
6 Facts About The Budget You Didn't Know

With the Union Budget 2026, India's 74th, fast approaching, all eyes are once again on New Delhi's North Block as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is preparing to table it on February 1, 2026, marking her ninth Budget presentation in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO