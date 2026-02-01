Sabarimala gold theft case: Tantri shifted to hospital after discomfort

22:30





Rajeevaru, who is lodged at the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub Jail, was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, official sources said.





He is scheduled to undergo an angiogram on Monday, the police said.





Rajeevaru is the 16th accused in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the 13th accused in the case pertaining to the loss of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum). -- PTI

