HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sabarimala gold theft case: Tantri shifted to hospital after discomfort

Sun, 01 February 2026
Share:
22:30
image
Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, who was arrested in connection with the case relating to the loss of gold from the hill shrine, was shifted from jail to a hospital after he developed of chest discomfort on Sunday, officials said. 

Rajeevaru, who is lodged at the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub Jail, was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, official sources said. 

He is scheduled to undergo an angiogram on Monday, the police said. 

Rajeevaru is the 16th accused in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the 13th accused in the case pertaining to the loss of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash
T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash

Pakistan on Sunday announced a boycott of its high-profile men's T20 World Cup group league match against India, a move that is likely to have repercussions, even as the government cleared the national team's participation in the rest of...

LIVE! Military victory in Ukraine soon: Russia's Medvedev
LIVE! Military victory in Ukraine soon: Russia's Medvedev

Budget: Sitharaman tries to cover all bases, leaves out markets
Budget: Sitharaman tries to cover all bases, leaves out markets

Budget 2026 sticks to fiscal discipline, shuns populist measures despite five key state elections coming up, but ends up rattling stock markets with a higher transaction tax on derivatives trading.

No outlay for Chabahar port, India cuts Bangladesh aid
No outlay for Chabahar port, India cuts Bangladesh aid

It is learnt that India was mulling various options relating to the project after Trump administration threatened a 25 per cent additional tariff on countries doing business with Tehran.

Budget 2026 Hits And Misses
Budget 2026 Hits And Misses

CA Sumeet Mehta analyses the Union Budget 2026-2027, identifying key positives and negatives.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO