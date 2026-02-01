HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM must come clean on Epstein files claims: Cong

Sun, 01 February 2026
18:35
The Congress on Sunday demanded answers from Narendra Modi following 'disclosures' in the Epstein files in the United States that some 'monsters' had access to him, and said the prime minister should come clean on the issue. 

Congress general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, said in a post on X, 'The reports of the new batch of Epstein Files are a huge wake-up call about the kind of monsters who have access to PM Modi, and how susceptible he is to foreign manipulation.

'The Congress demands that the prime minister personally come clean on these disturbing disclosures that raise serious questions.'

'Has he met Jeffrey Epstein? Or did he send someone to meet him? What did his conversations with Epstein involve,' the Congress leader asked.

The Epstein files are thousands of pages of documents related to two criminal investigations into sex trafficking by financier Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, including travel logs, recordings, and emails, which have been a topic of conversation since Epstein died in custody in 2019.

Venugopal claimed equally concerning was a report that while India's foreign policy was changing dramatically, Prime Minister Modi was 'dancing and singing' to the tunes of 'tainted' individuals like Epstein to 'benefit foreign powers'.

"People of India deserve an answer," Venugopal said.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "The prime minister himself must clarify."

Congress leader Pawan Khera also asked whether Modi was in touch with a 'disgraceful' American such as Epstein right around the 2019 elections.

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Congress of spreading misinformation against Prime Minister Modi by 'twisting' a generic email fragment of investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein into a political smear, asserting that there is 'zero evidence' of any direct or indirect interaction between the two.

The Ministry of External Affairs strongly rejected a reference to Modi in the investigative files related to Epstein, describing it as 'little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal' that deserves to be dismissed with the 'utmost contempt'.  -- PTI

