MP govt to set up Garbh Sanskar rooms in hospitals

Sun, 01 February 2026
21:58
image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that 'Garbh Sanskar' will be taught in all universities of the state and dedicated 'Garbh Sanskar' rooms will be set up in government hospitals.

Describing 'Garbh Sanskar' as a means to empower future generations, Yadav said the state government is moving to institutionalise the practice.

Experts believe the ancient Indian practice ensures the physical and mental development of the foetus through the thoughts, diet and conduct of the pregnant woman.

The chief minister was speaking in Indore during a programme of the 'Divya Santan Prakalp', an initiative aimed at promoting 'Garbh Sanskar'.

He also released a book focused on the subject.

Referring to the mythological figures Abhimanyu and Ashtavakra, Yadav said 'Garbh Sanskar' has always held special significance in Sanatan culture and can strengthen future generations physically, mentally and morally.

"Even allopathy experts are now acknowledging the importance of Garbh Sanskar. My daughter herself is a gynaecologist, and she too practises Garbh Sanskar at her hospital," he said.

Yadav said arrangements would be made to study 'Garbh Sanskar' in all medical universities of the state, and a gazette notification would be issued soon.

In the future, 'Garbh Sanskar' rooms would also be set up in government hospitals practising AYUSH and allopathy systems, he said.

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said young couples, in particular, should study the subject seriously.

He stressed the need for a large-scale public awareness campaign so that people can adopt it at the level of personal conduct.

Dr Sandhya S Chouksey, associated with the Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation, said 101 couples also participated in the programme, and they intend to follow the 'Garbh Sanskar' process to have children in the coming days.  -- PTI

