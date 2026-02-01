HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Miyas' will face trouble till I remain CM: Himanta

Sun, 01 February 2026
Share:
19:43
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said 'Miyas' will face 'trouble' as long as he remains in power, asserting that they should face persistent problems so that they leave the state.

He maintained that as Miyas are 'illegal Bangladeshis', they should not be allowed to work in the state.

"If I remain in Assam, they will face troubles," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a government programme in Goalpara.

"They can't live in peace here. If we create troubles for them, only then they will leave," he added.

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and the non-Bengali speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants.

In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

Referring to his earlier remark that if a Miya rickshaw-puller charges Rs 5 as fare, he should be paid Rs 4, Sarma said, "I had, in fact, spoken for their benefit. If one goes by law, they cannot work here. Citizens of a country can work in their own land. How can those from Bangladesh work?"

"If they cannot accept me speaking for their benefit, then I have to only work against them," Sarma added.

The chief minister has been claiming that 'Bangladeshi Muslims' will form 40 per cent of the state's population in the next Census, and accused the Miyas of encroaching 'satras' (Vaishnavite seats of learning), land, and committing 'love jihad' and 'fertiliser jihad'. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 10% nominal GDP growth estimate realistic: FM
LIVE! 10% nominal GDP growth estimate realistic: FM

T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash
T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan showdown at the 2026 T20 World Cup has hit a major roadblock, with Pakistan announcing they will boycott the fixture in a decision that threatens to overshadow the tournament.

Budget: Sitharaman tries to cover all bases, leaves out markets
Budget: Sitharaman tries to cover all bases, leaves out markets

Budget 2026 sticks to fiscal discipline, shuns populist measures despite five key state elections coming up, but ends up rattling stock markets with a higher transaction tax on derivatives trading.

STT hike in F&O to deter speculative trading: FM
STT hike in F&O to deter speculative trading: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on Futures and Options trade with a view to discouraging small investors from speculative trading in derivatives, which led to a...

Investors lost Rs 9.40 lakh cr in Budget Sunday crash
Investors lost Rs 9.40 lakh cr in Budget Sunday crash

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 9,40,581.75 crore to Rs 4,50,61,658.60 crore (USD 4.90 trillion) in a single day.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO