HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Military victory in Ukraine soon: Russia's Medvedev

Sun, 01 February 2026
Share:
22:08
image
A military victory is already visible in Ukraine across a number of parameters, deputy Chairman of Russia's National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said Sunday, adding, it is also necessary to think about what comes next. 

As the war against the former Soviet republic completes four years later this month, Medvedev also said US President Donald Trump is "genuinely trying" to go down in history as a peacemaker. 

"It is absolutely clear that the fact of a military victory is very important. And it is visible across a number of parameters," Medvedev said. 

He was speaking during an interview to several media outlets, including state-run news agency TASS and military channel WarGonzo. 

Asserting that the objectives of the Special Military Operation (SMO) would be achieved as soon as possible, he underscored, "I would like this to happen as quickly as possible." 

Medvedev, a former president and a prime minister, also said that it is also necessary to think about what comes next. 

Military victory is very important, but "it is no less important to think about what will come afterward. After all, the goal of victory is to prevent new conflicts. This is absolutely obvious," Medvedev said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash
T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash

Pakistan on Sunday announced a boycott of its high-profile men's T20 World Cup group league match against India, a move that is likely to have repercussions, even as the government cleared the national team's participation in the rest of...

LIVE! Military victory in Ukraine soon: Russia's Medvedev
LIVE! Military victory in Ukraine soon: Russia's Medvedev

Budget: Sitharaman tries to cover all bases, leaves out markets
Budget: Sitharaman tries to cover all bases, leaves out markets

Budget 2026 sticks to fiscal discipline, shuns populist measures despite five key state elections coming up, but ends up rattling stock markets with a higher transaction tax on derivatives trading.

No outlay for Chabahar port, India cuts Bangladesh aid
No outlay for Chabahar port, India cuts Bangladesh aid

It is learnt that India was mulling various options relating to the project after Trump administration threatened a 25 per cent additional tariff on countries doing business with Tehran.

Budget 2026 Hits And Misses
Budget 2026 Hits And Misses

CA Sumeet Mehta analyses the Union Budget 2026-2027, identifying key positives and negatives.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO