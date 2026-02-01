Military victory in Ukraine soon: Russia's Medvedev

22:08





As the war against the former Soviet republic completes four years later this month, Medvedev also said US President Donald Trump is "genuinely trying" to go down in history as a peacemaker.





"It is absolutely clear that the fact of a military victory is very important. And it is visible across a number of parameters," Medvedev said.





He was speaking during an interview to several media outlets, including state-run news agency TASS and military channel WarGonzo.





Asserting that the objectives of the Special Military Operation (SMO) would be achieved as soon as possible, he underscored, "I would like this to happen as quickly as possible."





Medvedev, a former president and a prime minister, also said that it is also necessary to think about what comes next.





Military victory is very important, but "it is no less important to think about what will come afterward. After all, the goal of victory is to prevent new conflicts. This is absolutely obvious," Medvedev said. -- PTI

A military victory is already visible in Ukraine across a number of parameters, deputy Chairman of Russia's National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said Sunday, adding, it is also necessary to think about what comes next.