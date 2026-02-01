HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India will buy Venezuelan oil instead of Iran: Trump

Sun, 01 February 2026
09:03
United States President Donald Trump has claimed that India will buy Venezuelan oil, as opposed to purchasing oil from Iran. 

Trump made the comments while speaking to reporters on Saturday onboard Air Force One, en route to Florida from Washington, DC.

"China is welcome to come in and make a great deal on oil... We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we've already made the concept of the deal...," Trump said while speaking to reporters.

