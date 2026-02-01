HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

In budget, FM announces rare earth corridor for TN

Sun, 01 February 2026
Share:
15:30
image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced schemes in the Union Budget for Tamil Nadu including high speed rail links for Chennai, ecologically sustainable mountain trail in Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats and a rare earth corridor. 

Bird watching trails along the Pulikat lake and development of the archaeological site of Adichanallur into a vibrant, experiential cultural destinations were among the other announcements she made.

The minister in her Budget speech said that in order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, "we will develop seven High-Speed Rail corridors between cities as growth connectors and Hyderabad-Chennai, and Chennai-Bengaluru would be among them."

Further, she said: "A scheme for Rare Earth Permanent Magnets was launched in November 2025. We now propose to support the mineral-rich States of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing."

India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience. Ecologically sustainable mountain trail will be developed in Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats. Also, bird watching trails will be developed along the Pulikat lake which covers both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt sees us as 'Bangladeshis': Abhishek Banerjee on budget
LIVE! Govt sees us as 'Bangladeshis': Abhishek Banerjee on budget

Brokerage stocks tank over 18% as Budget hikes STT
Brokerage stocks tank over 18% as Budget hikes STT

Shares of brokerage-related companies nosedived 18 per cent on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed raising securities transaction tax on commodity futures to 0.05 per cent from 0.02 per cent in the Union Budget...

Why The Markets Fell After 12.10 PM
Why The Markets Fell After 12.10 PM

Ambareesh Baliga's quick take on the markets after the increase in STT on futures and options trading...

Highlights of Union Budget 2026-27
Highlights of Union Budget 2026-27

Highlights of Union Budget 2026-27

No duty on 17 cancer drugs as FM announces new customs regime
No duty on 17 cancer drugs as FM announces new customs regime

Sitharaman in her budget speech said that the customs proposal "aim to further simplify the tariff structure, support domestic manufacturing, promote export competitiveness, and correct inversion in duty".

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO