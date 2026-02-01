HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt raises limit for bringing duty-free imported goods to Rs 75,000 under new baggage rules

Sun, 01 February 2026
Share:
22:17
image
The government on Sunday raised the limit for passengers bringing duty-free imported goods into India from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.

Under the Baggage Rules, 2026, notified on Sunday, a resident or a tourist of Indian origin arriving in India other than by land, shall be allowed clearance free of duty articles, up to Rs 75,000, if such articles are carried on the person or in the bona fide accompanied baggage of the passenger.

The new baggage rules, 2026, come into effect from midnight on February 2 and replace a decade-old baggage rule.

A tourist of foreign origin, not being an infant, arriving in India, shall be allowed duty-free clearance of articles up to the value of Rs 25,000 crore. 

This limit was Rs 15,000 in the Baggage Rule, 2016.

In case of a resident or tourist of Indian origin residing abroad for more than 1 year, on return to India shall be allowed duty-free clearance of jewellery upto a weight of 40 grams, if brought by a female passenger. 

The limit will be 20 grams if brought by anyone other than a female passenger in bona fide baggage. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash
T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash

Pakistan on Sunday announced a boycott of its high-profile men's T20 World Cup group league match against India, a move that is likely to have repercussions, even as the government cleared the national team's participation in the rest of...

LIVE! Military victory in Ukraine soon: Russia's Medvedev
LIVE! Military victory in Ukraine soon: Russia's Medvedev

Budget: Sitharaman tries to cover all bases, leaves out markets
Budget: Sitharaman tries to cover all bases, leaves out markets

Budget 2026 sticks to fiscal discipline, shuns populist measures despite five key state elections coming up, but ends up rattling stock markets with a higher transaction tax on derivatives trading.

No outlay for Chabahar port, India cuts Bangladesh aid
No outlay for Chabahar port, India cuts Bangladesh aid

It is learnt that India was mulling various options relating to the project after Trump administration threatened a 25 per cent additional tariff on countries doing business with Tehran.

Budget 2026 Hits And Misses
Budget 2026 Hits And Misses

CA Sumeet Mehta analyses the Union Budget 2026-2027, identifying key positives and negatives.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO