Govt proposes to set up 3 new All India Institutes of Ayurveda

Sun, 01 February 2026
15:03
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed to set up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda to strengthen research in traditional medicines.
 
Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, the finance minister said Ayurveda gained global acceptance and recognition after the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Quality Ayurveda products helps farmers who grow the herbs and youth who process the products, she said.
 
To meet the growing global demand, Sitharaman proposed setting up of three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, upgrading Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs to higher standards for the certification ecosystem and make more skilled personnel available.
 
"Ancient Indian yoga, already respected in several parts of the world, was given a mass global recognition when the prime minister took it to the UN," the minister said, adding that post Covid, Ayurveda gained similar global acceptance.
 
She also called for upgrading the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar to bolster evidence-based research, training and awareness for traditional medicine. -- PTI

