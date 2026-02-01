HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Former Telangana CM KCR questioned by SIT in phone tapping case

Sun, 01 February 2026
23:49
Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was on Sunday questioned by the Telangana Police SIT at his residence here in connection with a case related to alleged "phone tapping" during the previous BRS regime.

A team of SIT officials questioned the BRS President for nearly five hours.

After his examination concluded, Rao, who was flanked by his son and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and other party leaders, met the party cadres and supporters who gathered in large numbers outside his residence.

Hyderabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar in a post on 'X' said: "The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has concluded the questioning of Gajwel MLA and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in connection with the illegal phone-tapping case."

A few hours before the questioning, Rao left from his farmhouse at Yerravalli, about 70 km from Hyderabad and reached his Nandi Nagar residence to appear before the SIT for examination.

Elaborate security arrangements were made near Rao's residence with heavy deployment of police personnel and the lane was barricaded. -- PTI

