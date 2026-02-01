HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
FM flaunts 'bahi-khata' before presenting her 9th budget

Sun, 01 February 2026
09:19
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday will present her nineth bBudget, which she will deliver from a digital tablet enclosed in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch.

Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, broke away from the colonial tradition of carrying a Budget briefcase in July 2019, opting instead for a traditional 'bahi-khata', to carry the Union Budget papers.

She continued this custom the following year, and in the pandemic-affected 2021, she replaced the traditional papers with a digital tablet to carry her speech and other Budget documents.

