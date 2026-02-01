HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Firing outside film maker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence

Sun, 01 February 2026
Share:
09:00
image
Unidentified persons opened fire outside film maker Rohit Shetty's residence in western suburbs of Mumbai's Juhu, officials said on Sunday.
 
The incident took place in the early hours of the day following which security outside the building was intensified, an official said.
 
"Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating," the official said. 
 
It was not immediately known whether the film maker was at his residence during the incident, he said. 
 
According to initial reports, four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified persons, the official said, adding that there were no report of injuries to anybody. 
 
Juhu Police and crime branch team rushed the spot and launched the investigation, he said. 
 
Heavy police deployment has been kept in place outside the building and forensic science team has also reached the spot to collect evidence, he added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt likely to present Rs 54.1L cr budget for FY27: Report
LIVE! Govt likely to present Rs 54.1L cr budget for FY27: Report

Budget 2026: What will Nirmala Sitharaman do?
Budget 2026: What will Nirmala Sitharaman do?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's biggest challenge will be to find a new growth driver, particularly against the backdrop of a global economy ravaged by heightened uncertainty and fragmentation, financial markets on a precipice, and...

Can This Budget Deliver Strategic Growth and Jobs?
Can This Budget Deliver Strategic Growth and Jobs?

India is growing fast, but to keep growing strong, the government must make more things at home, create jobs, and spend money wisely, suggests Rajiv Memani, regional managing partner, Africa-India Region, EY.

'Budget Likely To Be Non-Event For Markets'
'Budget Likely To Be Non-Event For Markets'

'When markets go into a budget with excessive optimism, the risk of disappointment is higher.'

Will Budget 2026 Fix The Customs-FTA Disconnect?
Will Budget 2026 Fix The Customs-FTA Disconnect?

Customs regimes can lead to labyrinthine legal disputes. Budget 2026 must recognise that an excessively defensive Customs posture can itself become a trade barrier, point out Mukesh Butani and Shankey Agrawal.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO