Firing outside film maker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence

09:00

Unidentified persons opened fire outside film maker Rohit Shetty's residence in western suburbs of Mumbai's Juhu, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day following which security outside the building was intensified, an official said.

"Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating," the official said.

It was not immediately known whether the film maker was at his residence during the incident, he said.

According to initial reports, four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified persons, the official said, adding that there were no report of injuries to anybody.

Juhu Police and crime branch team rushed the spot and launched the investigation, he said.

Heavy police deployment has been kept in place outside the building and forensic science team has also reached the spot to collect evidence, he added. -- PTI