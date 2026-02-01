Delhi records 12.1 deg C, light rain possible

10:48

Night temperature in the national capital was higher than normal on Sunday, with a couple of spells of rain expected in parts of the city.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius, about 3.7 notches above the season's average, the weather department said.

Relative humidity stood at 97 per cent at 8.30 am. The city recorded trace rainfall (very small amount) in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am in Safdarjung and Palam. In Lodi road it recorded 0.2 mm of rain, and 0.6 mm in the Ridge.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with spells of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in the first half of the day, followed by another similar spell during the afternoon and evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius, which is few notches lower than normal.

At Safdarjung, the city's principal observatory, the minimum temperature settled at 12.1 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 10.6 degrees. Lodhi Road logged 11.8 degrees, the Ridge 12.1 degrees and Ayanagar 11.6 degrees.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 315.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as 'very poor'.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast that the AQI is likely to remain in the 'very poor' range from February 1 to February 3. -- PTI