Delhi Police gets Rs 12,503 crore in Budget 2026

Sun, 01 February 2026
16:14
image
The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 12,503.65 crore in the Union Budget for 2026-27, an increase of 4.79 per cent from the previous fiscal year.
 
The funds will be used for routine expenses and various schemes, including the development of a model traffic system and an enhanced communication network in the NCR region.
 
Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining law and order in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including traffic management. Upgrading communication infrastructure, incorporating the latest technology, installing traffic signals, and training personnel are also part of its mandate. 
 
For the current financial year 2025-26, the Budget allocated to the Delhi Police was Rs 11,931.66 crore, which has been raised to Rs 12,503.65 crore for the upcoming fiscal year.
 
Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Budget was a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.
 
"It has something for every segment, especially employment generation for youth, cultural heritage conservation and development, sports, rebates for availing education and health services in foreign countries," the chief minister told reporters after watching the budget presentation at an event in North West Delhi's Tri Nagar area with local residents. -- PTI

