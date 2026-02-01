HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CBI gets nearly Rs 1,105 crore in Union Budget

Sun, 01 February 2026
Share:
21:00
image
The Centre allocated Rs 1,104.98 crore for Central Bureau Investigation in the Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, a nominal increase of 4.4 per cent from the ongoing fiscal.

The agency received Rs 997.62 crore in the Budget Estimates for 2025-26, which was later revised to Rs 1,058.3 crore.

The government has allocated Rs 1,104.98 crore to the agency for 2026-27, the budget document presented by Sitharaman said.

"The provision is for establishment-related expenditure of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes.

"This also includes provision for various projects such as modernisation of training centres of CBI, establishment of technical and forensic support units, comprehensive modernisation & purchase of land/construction of office/residence buildings for CBI," the budget document said.

The country's premier probe agency is engaged in tackling emerging crimes, dominated by artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency and darknet, besides conventional crimes like bank loan frauds and ongoing high-profile extradition cases in courts abroad.

It also deals with criminal cases handed over by various states, high courts and the Supreme Court.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 10% nominal GDP growth estimate realistic: FM
LIVE! 10% nominal GDP growth estimate realistic: FM

T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash
T20 World Cup rocked! Pakistan to boycott India clash

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan showdown at the 2026 T20 World Cup has hit a major roadblock, with Pakistan announcing they will boycott the fixture in a decision that threatens to overshadow the tournament.

Budget: Sitharaman tries to cover all bases, leaves out markets
Budget: Sitharaman tries to cover all bases, leaves out markets

Budget 2026 sticks to fiscal discipline, shuns populist measures despite five key state elections coming up, but ends up rattling stock markets with a higher transaction tax on derivatives trading.

STT hike in F&O to deter speculative trading: FM
STT hike in F&O to deter speculative trading: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on Futures and Options trade with a view to discouraging small investors from speculative trading in derivatives, which led to a...

Investors lost Rs 9.40 lakh cr in Budget Sunday crash
Investors lost Rs 9.40 lakh cr in Budget Sunday crash

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 9,40,581.75 crore to Rs 4,50,61,658.60 crore (USD 4.90 trillion) in a single day.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO