Budget earmarks Rs 500 cr as special package for ULFA groups in Assam





According to the Budget documents, an amount of Rs 500 crore has been earmarked as a special package for the ULFA groups in Assam under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).





The pro-talks faction of the ULFA signed a Memorandum of Settlement with the Centre and the Assam government on December 29, 2023, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.





This faction is led by Arabinda Rajkhowa. According to the Budget, a total of Rs 6,812.3 crore have been allocated for the DoNER Ministry against the revised estimate of Rs 4,479.2 crore in the last fiscal.





Under the DoNER Ministry, an amount of Rs 2,500 crore has been earmarked for the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, Rs 2,300 crore for the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) and Rs 825 crore for the schemes of the North East Council. -- PTI

The fund is expected to be used for the rehabilitation of the ULFA cadre who have surrendered and joined the mainstream.