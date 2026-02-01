Budget 2026: Sitharaman meets President Murmu

09:48

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget 2026.





As per established tradition, the finance minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament.





President Murmu offered dahi-chini (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to Sitharaman before she left for Parliament to present the Union Budget.





Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget, which will see her equal former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's record and surpass that of Pranab Mukherjee.





Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai continues to hold the record for presenting the most Union Budgets in independent India.





According to the Lok Sabha List of Business, the House will meet at 11 am.

Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2026-27.