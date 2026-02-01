HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Budget 2026: Govt announces setting up of one girls' hostel in every district

Sun, 01 February 2026
12:17
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced setting up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country.
 
There are over 700 districts in the country.


She also proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostics laboratories.
 
The minister also announced upgrading Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs, WHO (World Health Organisation) Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamanagar, Gujarat.
 
The Centre, she said, will support five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres. -- PTI 

The government also proposes to set up risk guarantee fund for infrastructure sector, she added.

Various reforms, including GST, labour codes, and quality control order, have been rolled out since August 15.

Two dedicated freight corridors -- Eastern and Western -- are in operation covering several states and districts.

