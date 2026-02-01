HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Budget 2026 falls woefully short of the hype: Congress

Sun, 01 February 2026
13:01
The Congress on Sunday said the Union Budget was "totally lacklustre" and fell woefully short of the hype that was generated around it.

Congress general secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh said the budget speech given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also "non-transparent" as it gave no idea of the budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes.

"While the documents need to be studied in detail, it is clear after 90 minutes that Budget 2026/27 falls woefully short of the hype that was generated about it. It was totally lacklustre," Ramesh said in a post on X.
 
"The speech was also non-transparent since it gave no idea whatsoever of budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes," he said.

In her speech, Sitharaman announced that the target for capex will be raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from Rs 11.2 lakh crore earmarked for the current fiscal year. 

She also announced a slew of measures to boost infrastructure in the country, including in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The budget came in the backdrop of global uncertainties, trade frictions and US tariffs and slowdown in exports.

This is the third budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office. -- PTI 

IT services put in one category for tax certainty
IT services put in one category for tax certainty

STT on futures hiked, share buyback taxed as capital gains
STT on futures hiked, share buyback taxed as capital gains

The FM also said the government has proposed a joint panel of Corporate Affairs Ministry and CBDT for incorporation of income computation and disclosure standards.

Why The Markets Fell After 12.10 Pm
Why The Markets Fell After 12.10 Pm

Ambareesh Baliga's quick take on the markets after the increase in STT on futures and options trading...

Revised ITR deadline extended with penalty in Budget 2026
Revised ITR deadline extended with penalty in Budget 2026

The FM proposed a rule-based automated process for small taxpayers in FY27 Budget.

