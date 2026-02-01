4 detained for firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home

14:19

Media outside Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai

The Pune police on Sunday detained four persons in connection with firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai, officials said.





The assailants fired at the first floor of the nine-storey building located in Mumbai's Juhu area at around 12.45 am. At least five rounds were fired, they said, adding that one bullet struck the glass of a gym located in the building.

Four persons were detained in connection with the incident from Karvenagar and Dhayari areas in Pune city in an operation carried out by personnel from the Warje Malwadi police station, an official said.





Further probe was on, the official said.





After the incident, a forensic science and ballistics expert team reached the spot to collect evidence.





The Mumbai police have registered a case on charges of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Arms Act. -- PTI