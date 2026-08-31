Zomato bans analogue dishes on its platform

13:48

Food delivery aggregator Zomato on Monday announced a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes including analogue cheese, paneer or other dairy products by restaurants listed on its platform, saying it reserves the right to delist non-compliant restaurants.



Analogue dishes replace traditional ingredients with cheaper or alternative substitutes (like plant oils instead of real milk or cheese) while keeping the same look and feel.



The move comes in the backdrop of renewed focus on food safety after a reported state-wide crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration in Maharashtra, and inspections by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in five-star hotels in Delhi.



With immediate effect, dishes that restaurant partners have declared as containing 'analogue dairy' have been delisted from the platform, Zomato said.



Restaurant partners that remain non-compliant will be delisted from the platform, Zomato added.



In a communication to merchants listed on the platform issued on Monday, Zomato said, "Our priority is to ensure that customers receive food that is accurately represented, safe and meets the expected quality standards.



"Accordingly, we are implementing a zero tolerance policy on the listing and supply of food products containing analogue cheese, analogue paneer and other analogue dairy products on our platform".



The food delivery aggregator said the initiative is being undertaken to strengthen transparency and food quality for its consumers, in line with food safety and regulatory requirements.



"For the restaurants that have already declared the use of analogue cheese, analogue paneer or other analogue dairy products on their menu, such items will be turned off from the platform with immediate effect," Zomato stated.



It called upon restaurant partners to take immediate measures such as: transition to natural dairy products, remove items containing analogue dairy products from their menu where transition is not immediately feasible, and review product labels and ingredient declarations provided by restaurant suppliers to verify the ingredients being used and ensure accurate representation of the products listed on Zomato.



"If a restaurant is found to be non-compliant, Zomato reserves the right to delist such restaurants from the platform, in addition to taking any other action available to us under our policies and applicable law," Zomato stated.



Zomato also reserves the right to recover any loss, cost, damage or expenses that the company may incur or suffer when non-compliant products are delivered to customers, it added in the communication. -- PTI