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UAE intercepts Iranian drone over its territorial waters

Mon, 31 August 2026
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12:47
Representational image
Representational image
The United Arab Emirates' air force intercepted an Iranian drone over its territorial waters on Monday, the Defence Ministry said, following an exchange of fire between the United States and Iran over the weekend--the first hostilities in a month.

The ministry said in a brief statement that it had "dealt with" a drone detected over UAE waters after it approached from Iran. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Tehran, and no damage was reported.

The incident followed US strikes on Iranian rocket launchers on an Iranian island on Sunday, ending a lull in the more than six-month-old war. Iran responded by firing missiles at US sites in Jordan, but they were intercepted. -- Agenices

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