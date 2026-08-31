Taxi, autorickshaw fares to increase in Mumbai region from tomorrow

22:07

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Passengers will have to pay a minimum fare of Rs 27 for an auto-rickshaw and Rs 33 for a black-and-yellow taxi in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Tuesday, officials said.



The fare hike of Rs 1 for auto-rickshaws and Rs 2 for black-and-yellow taxis was approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA), they said.



The revised taxi fare will be Rs 21.90 per km, up from Rs 20.66, while the auto-rickshaw fare has been increased to Rs 18.22 per km from Rs 17.14, an RTO official said.



The minimum auto-rickshaw fare will increase to Rs 27 from Rs 26, while the taxi fare for the first 1.5 km will rise to Rs 33 from Rs 31.



The RTO official said taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers can charge the revised fares either after calibrating their electronic fare meters or by displaying the RTO-approved fare table. -- PTI