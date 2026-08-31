Sukesh Chandrasekhar gets 8-year jail term for impersonating SC judge

12:52

A Delhi court has sentenced conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for impersonating a Supreme Court judge and attempting to influence a bail proceeding in another criminal case.



Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra of Tis Hazari Courts sentenced Chandrasekhar to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 5,000 under IPC Section 170, two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 5,000 under Section 189, and four years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 507.



In an order dated August 29, which was made available today, the court said, "The sentence must reflect that the criminal justice system distinguishes between an isolated unlawful act and a deliberate sequence of acts designed to manipulate, intimidate or interfere with the lawful functioning of public institutions."



The court directed that all three substantive sentences would run consecutively, taking the total jail term to eight years. In case of default in payment of the fines, Chandrasekhar will undergo an additional month's imprisonment.



The court had on August 20 convicted Chandrasekhar under sections 170, 189 and 507, dealing with impersonation and threat, of the IPC. -- PTI