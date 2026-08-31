SIT constituted to conduct further probe into alleged attack on Veena George

21:47

Former Keralam health minister Veena George/Image courtesy Facebook





The team head has been directed to submit a fortnightly progress report to the police headquarters.



The case was registered at the Kannur Railway Police Station in connection with a black-flag protest against George, who was then the health minister.



Police sources said the Home department decided to order a fresh probe and constitute an SIT based on petitions filed by Congress and KSU activists.



The development comes nearly six months after the February 25 incident, when five Kerala Students Union activists protesting against alleged medical negligence approached George at Kannur railway station as she arrived to board a train. -- PTI

The Keralam police on Monday constituted an SIT to conduct a further probe into the alleged attack on former health minister Veena George by KSU activists at Kannur railway station in February.According to an order issued by State Police Chief Ravada A Chandra Sekhar, the SIT will be headed by U Preman, commandant of the KAP IV Battalion, Mangattuparamba. A P Asad, assistant commissioner of police, Kannur City, will assist the investigation.The order said the probe was being conducted following a direction from the Home department.The Special Investigation Team has been asked to conduct a "thorough investigation" to unearth all relevant facts and complete the probe "expeditiously".