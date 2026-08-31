SC dismisses PIL seeking mandatory disclosure of ethanol content in petrol

17:37

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking greater transparency in the sale of ethanol-blended petrol, including a direction to petrol pumps to prominently disclose the exact ethanol content in fuel and specify the same on receipts and invoices issued to consumers.



A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale dismissed the plea filed by advocate Narendra Goswami, while granting him liberty to approach the concerned High Court.



The plea sought directions to petrol pumps to prominently display the precise percentage of ethanol blended in petrol. It also sought a direction that the ethanol content be specifically mentioned on receipts and invoices issued to consumers at fuel stations. -- ANI