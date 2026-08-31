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Rupee rises 26 paise to close at 95.17/USD

Mon, 31 August 2026
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The rupee pared initial losses and settled for the day with gains of 26 paise at 95.17 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, on possible RBI intervention, as rising crude oil prices and geopolitical strain weighed on the local unit.

Forex traders said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might have intervened to support the currency at lower levels after market participants raised the probability of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in September, pushing US Treasury yields higher and triggering a broad dollar rally. -- PTI

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